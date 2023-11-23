Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

MOSCOW - A leading Russian politician and supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied a report that he adopted an infant who had been forcibly taken from an orphanage in Ukraine.

Citing Russian and Ukrainian documents, the BBC reported on Nov 23 that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old, who was taken from an orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in 2022.

Russia has been accused of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from schools, hospitals and orphanages in parts of the country controlled by its forces.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin and his children’s commissioner for “the war crime of unlawful deportation... and transfer” of children from Ukraine to Russia.

According to the BBC, Mr Mironov was “named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to”.

Mr Mironov on Nov 23 called the investigation a “hysteric fake unleashed by Ukrainian special services and their Western curators”.

Without commenting on the specific details of the BBC report, he said it was an “information attack” designed to “discredit” him.

Mr Mironov, 70, leads a pro-Kremlin opposition party in Russia’s Parliament.

He previously spent a decade as head of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of Parliament – a key post marshalling the Kremlin’s legislative agenda.

He is a staunch supporter of the military campaign against Ukraine, and has been awarded honours by Mr Putin for his service to Russia.