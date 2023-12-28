Russian plane lands on frozen river by mistake -prosecutors

A view shows a Polar Airlines' Antonov-24 passenger aircraft following its landing on the Kolyma river near an airport in Zyryanka in the Yakutia region, Russia, December 28, 2023. Russia's Eastern Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS
MOSCOW - A Soviet-era Antonov-24 aircraft carrying 30 passengers landed on a frozen river near an airport in Russia's far east on Thursday because of pilot error, transport prosecutors said.

The Polar Airlines An-24 landed safely on the Kolyma river near Zyryanka in the Yakutia region, the prosecutors said.

"According to preliminary information, the cause of the aviation incident was an error by the crew in piloting the aircraft," a spokesperson for the Eastern Siberian transport prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutors published pictures of the aircraft on a frozen river. The Izvestia newspaper published pictures of passengers disembarking.

"The An-24 aircraft landed outside of the runway of the Zyryanka airport," Polar Airlines said in a short statement.

"There were no casualties," it said. REUTERS

