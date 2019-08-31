Russian opposition to hold new protest march

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia's opposition was set to hold a new protest march in central Moscow on Saturday (Aug 31), despite a ban by the authorities, a week before controversial regional polls in the capital.

Demonstrations have been held on an almost weekly basis since July after the authorities denied most opposition candidates' registration in the elections for city Parliament next Sunday.

Moscow prosecutors warned that the latest rally, called by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 2pm (7pm Singapore time) on part of the city's Boulevard Ring, was not authorised and participants would "bear responsibility".

On social networks, Muscovites shared a photo of water cannons allegedly stationed along the route of the protest, dubbed the "March against political repressions".

Opposition politicians had requested permission to hold the march but were turned down.

In the past, the Moscow polls have generated little public interest.

But this summer, they have spiralled into the biggest political crisis since the wave of protests in 2011 to 2012 against Mr Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin.

The authorities have launched a wide-ranging probe into "unrest" which could lead to long prison sentences for a number of suspects and made thousands of arrests.

Related Story Tens of thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years

Related Story Russian police detain over 800 in opposition crackdown in Moscow

Related Story Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he was poisoned in custody: Lawyer

Another probe has been launched against Mr Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, which has produced numerous videos alleging massive graft among officials at City Hall run by Putin's ally, mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Many of the candidates were told the signatures they gathered to qualify were invalid, with Mr Putin alleging they were "falsifications".

"Election committees found that their (signature) lists had... people who had died long ago," he said last week.

But opposition candidates, such as politician Ilya Yashin, hit back, accusing Mr Putin of lying and appealed this week to Russian Supreme Court to have his candidacy reinstated.

On Wednesday, Mr Yashin was detained for the fifth time since July for violating rules on public gatherings.

Another candidate, Ms Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Mr Navalny, was assaulted near her home on Thursday.

According to OVD Info, an independent monitor of arrests and other politically-tinged persecution, police detained some 2,700 people at this summer's demonstrations.

In addition, there are multiple criminal cases against participants on charges such as "mass unrest" and "violence against police".

At least two couples who took their children to the protests have been threatened with losing parental rights.