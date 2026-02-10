Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian oil tankers list Singapore as destination amid sanctions and shift to China, LSEG data shows

Rosneft's Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 6, 2023.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russian oil tankers are increasingly listing Singapore as their official destination, signalling a shift in export flows from India to China and

growing concerns over Western sanctions

, traders said and LSEG shipping data shows.

LSEG data shows tankers carrying about 1.4 million metric tonnes of Russian crude departed for Singapore in January, the highest monthly volume in recent years.

Singapore doesn’t import Russian oil amid sanction risks, but its nearby waters are sometimes used for ship-to-ship transfers, traders said.

Traders say many vessels ultimately discharge their cargo near Malaysia or transfer oil to floating storage units, with Singapore often used as a placeholder destination to mask final buyers.

“The rise in tankers listing destinations such as Singapore, Suez, or Port Said signals mounting difficulties with sales and a shrinking pool of reliable buyers,” said a Moscow-based oil trader.

The shift comes as

India is expected to scale back or halt Russian oil imports

following a recent trade deal with the US, leaving China as Russia’s main customer. Yet, Chinese state oil firms remain wary of buying spot cargoes due to sanction risks, further narrowing Russia’s export options.

Previously, tankers bound for India would list Egypt’s Port Said or the Suez Canal as their destination, traders added. Now, the use of vague or conditional ports has surged as companies seek to obscure final destinations and mitigate sanction risks. REUTERS

