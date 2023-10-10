Russian nuclear test would send warning signal, prompt others to follow suit, say analysts

LONDON - Russia may be paving the way to conduct a nuclear test, a move that would sharply raise tensions with the West and likely prompt other world powers to resume testing for the first time this century.

President Vladimir Putin last week said Russia’s parliament should consider withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) which prohibits tests involving nuclear explosions. Parliamentary leaders were on Monday given 10 days to study how best to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a landmark treaty banning nuclear tests.

Some Western security analysts now see a growing likelihood of a Russian test, even though Mr Putin said the aim was only to mirror the position of the United States, which has signed but not ratified the treaty.

“A Russian nuclear test is clearly very much on the cards now. I don’t think it’s a certainty, but it shouldn’t surprise anybody if that happens,” said James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Matthew Harries, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the RUSI think-tank in London, said cancelling Russia’s ratification would create a “legal and presentational framework for Russia to test if it wants to”.

If Moscow did conduct a test, he said, “it would be a strong form of signalling, to put the nuclear threat in people’s minds, to try to signal resolve and to evoke fear”.

Former Soviet and Russian diplomat Nikolai Sokov went further, saying a Russian nuclear test would mark a very serious escalation towards actually using an atomic weapon.

For that reason, Mr Sokov said, he did not expect Russia to test at this point. Rather, he said, rescinding ratification would be a political step and part of a wider review of Moscow’s security obligations to remove perceived imbalances and “level the field” with the United States.

“At the moment I see a nuclear test as unlikely but the situation is very tense and an escalation is not impossible,” said Mr Sokov, now senior fellow at the Vienna Centre for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

He said he could envisage a Russian nuclear test as part of a scenario where the Ukraine war was going very badly for Mr Putin.

“The trick is to get very close to nuclear use but avoid it - to force the adversary to take a step back so the US and Nato think, ‘Is it really worth it?’ To change the calculation of costs and benefits,” Mr Sokov said in a telephone interview.

“At some point you may need to show that you’re very, very serious about possibly using nuclear weapons. That’s where a nuclear underground test can play a big role.”

Mr Sokov said he did not believe that Mr Putin was interested in actually using nuclear weapons, but the risk in such a scenario was that “you simply can lose control of events” and the logic of escalation could lead him to use them even if that was not his intention at the start.