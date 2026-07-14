Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say

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July 13 - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with missiles early on Tuesday, triggering fires in widely separated districts of the city, senior officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said two storage areas were hit and set on fire in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone debris had hit the ground in an open area in an eastern suburb and cars had been set ablaze.

Klitschko said air defence units were in action.

Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in the city. REUTERS