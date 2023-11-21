Russian missiles killed one, wound six in east Ukraine: Minister

First responders work near burnt-out cars after a reported deadly Russian artillery strike in Kherson, Ukraine, in this still image from handout video released November 20, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
View of exterior damage to a building after a reported deadly Russian artillery strike in Kherson, Ukraine, in this still image from handout video released November 20, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
First responders work near a damaged car whose occupant was killed after a reported Russian artillery strike in Kherson, Ukraine, in this still image from handout video released November 20, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
View of a blown-out window frame and damaged equipment inside an office after a reported deadly Russian artillery strike in Kherson, Ukraine, in this still image from handout video released November 20, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
40 min ago

KYIV - One person was killed and six were wounded in overnight missile attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Missiles hit a hospital in the town of Selidove and a coal mine, Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

"Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue," Klymenko said.

One worker was killed in the attack on the coal mine, he said.

"Four buildings, 19 vehicles and a power line were damaged. 39 miners were trapped underground. As of now, all miners have been brought to the surface," he said.

Reuters was not able to verify the report.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region. REUTERS

