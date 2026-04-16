Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kyiv, one dead, 10 injured

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People take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert following Russian missile and drone attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

April 16 - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with missiles early on Thursday, killing a 12-year-old child, injuring several people, including emergency crew members, and damaging buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 12-year-old child has been killed," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "At the moment, 10 people are injured. That includes several medics."

Klitschko said rescue teams had rescued a mother and child from a building in a central district where the ground floor was badly damaged.

He also said a missile had hit the sixth floor of an apartment building in the central Podil district.

Klitschko said a large fire had broken out in a building in a district in the north of the capital and four emergency medical workers were injured, while debris had fallen in several locations.

Russian attacks also triggered major fires in the southeastern city of Dnipro, injuring five people, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram. Pictures posted online showed buildings ablaze.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city in the northeast, officials said two people had been injured in drone strikes. REUTERS