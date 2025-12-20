Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Video published on social media shortly after the attack showed trucks waiting in line, with bodies on the ground and vehicles charred or on fire.

KYIV - A Russian missile attack late ‍on Dec 19 ​on port infrastructure around ‍Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa killed seven people and ​injured ​15, Ukrainian officials said.

“In the late evening, Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region with ballistic missiles,” ‍Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Mr Kuleba and ​Odesa regional governor ⁠Oleh Kiper said that, according to preliminary reports, seven people were killed and 15 injured.

A source familiar with the matter ​said the attack was on Pivdennyi – one of three ports in ‌the area.

Odesa, a focal ​point of Ukrainian grain and other exports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent days. One ‍strike damaged a bridge south-west of Odesa ​and cut a major route between the city and the ​Danube River port of Reni ‌and complicated border crossings to Moldova and Romania. REUTERS