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Russian missile kills five civilians in Ukraine’s Dnipro, officials say

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An injured resident lies on the ground at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 14, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

At least two dozen people were wounded in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro, with at least 10 people hospitalised in a serious condition.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Russian missile strike in Dnipro killed five civilians and injured over two dozen on April 14.
  • Ukrainian officials report infrastructure damage and severely injured, with a 40-year-old man dying in hospital.
  • Video shows damaged cars and buildings, with infrastructure minister stating victims were "simply driving down the road".

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KYIV - A Russian missile strike on April 14 killed at least five civilians in Ukraine’s south-east city of Dnipro, and injured over two dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.

“These were civilians who were simply driving down the road in their cars. People who were going about their business, heading home to their families,” Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram app.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the strike, according to prosecutors.

At least 10 people hospitalised were in a severe condition, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha added on Telegram.

One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, died in the hospital, he said.

A video shared by officials showed cars with traces of blood and damage from debris.

A shop nearby had its floor-to-ceiling windows blown out. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.