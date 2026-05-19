Russian missile, drone strikes kill four in Ukraine's northern regions, officials say

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May 19 - Russian missile and drone strikes in Ukrainian northern Chernihiv and Sumy regions killed four people and injured several more, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

A ballistic missile strike in the centre of the town of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region killed two people and injured at least 17 others, including a 14-year-old, the regional governor said.

A business was hit in the attack and a nearby shopping centre and a supermarket were damaged, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

Chaus posted photos on Telegram of a damaged metal structure and of a building with its windows shattered.

Civilian infrastructure came under a separate Russian drone attack on Tuesday in the neighbouring Sumy region, the regional governor said, without giving further details of the targets.

Two men aged 52 and 58 had been killed and another four people had been injured, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The two regions border Russia and have seen frequent attacks throughout the war. REUTERS