Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire, Ukraine military says

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparked a fire in a non-residential building early on Friday, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.

All missiles were destroyed on their approach to the city, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of the city as a result of falling debris, Popko said. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

The scale of the attack was not immediately clear.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war that has killed thousands since February 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine. REUTERS