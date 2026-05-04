Russian missile attack kills five in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A firefighter extinguishes a car, which was damaged during a Russian missile strike in the town of Merefa, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, May 4, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region/Handout via REUTERS

May 4 - A Russian missile attack on the town of Merefa, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killed five people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that at least 10 houses, an administrative building, four shops, a car repair workshop and a food establishment were damaged in the attack.

"Today during the day, the occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure of a town quite far from the front with a missile," he said on Telegram.

He said that two men and three women had been killed and 18 others wounded, including four taken to hospital in serious condition.

Regional prosecutors said Russian forces appeared to have used an Iskander-type ballistic missile.

Emergency services posted photos of a building with a damaged roof and blown out windows, a firefighter extinguishing a burning car, and rescuers attending to a woman lying on the ground with her face and hands covered in blood.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians during the war although its attacks have killed thousands of them since it invaded at full scale in February 2022.

Ukraine has also hit civilian targets in Russia or Russian-occupied areas, though on a far smaller scale. REUTERS