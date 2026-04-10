Russian ministers arrive in Dagestan after flooding kills six, displaces thousands

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April 9 - Three Russian ministers arrived in the Caucasus region of Dagestan on Thursday to oversee the emergency response to floods that have killed six people, left communities under water, and prompted the evacuation of thousands, Interfax news agency said.

The Russian government said Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov toured stricken areas and was coordinating relief efforts following days of torrential rain.

A government statement quoted forecasters as saying more rain and high winds were expected. Relief workers were distributing drinking water, heating devices and chainsaws.

Relief efforts were placed under federal, rather than regional, jurisdiction, allowing more resources to be mobilised.

Interfax, quoting official figures, said six people had died since the rains started at the end of last month, and 6,200 people were listed as "affected" by the flooding.

More than 4,000 residents were evacuated after a dam burst near the historic city of Derbent. Eight localities were under water, along with sections of major roads.

The initial heavy rains cut power to more than 300,000 residents of the region. REUTERS