Russian mercenary firm claims strategic Ukrainian town of Soledar, control unclear

KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Ukraine’s eastern salt mining town of Soledar hung in the balance as Russia’s mercenary firm Wagner claimed control, but continued fighting and Kyiv’s assertion earlier that its forces were holding out raised uncertainty.

Soledar has been the focus of intense fighting as Russia has viewed it as key to its campaign for the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine’s larger eastern Donbas region. Reuters was not able to verify conditions on the ground.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

“The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow,” he added, giving no further details.

Russia’s capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.

The British Defence Ministry earlier said Russian troops and Wagner fighters had probably taken control of most of Soledar after four days of advances.

But Mr Prigozhin’s comment that fighting continued in Soledar’s centre suggested Russian control was not complete, despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner’s grasp.

The Russian state RIA news agency later issued a report saying that Wagner Group took over Soledar’s salt mines following “fierce fighting.” The salt mines are located in the suburbs of the town.

Washington has said Mr Prigozhin may want personal control of the area’s mines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military command did not mention control of Soledar on Tuesday evening.

Mr Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons, saying Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign. He did not provide details.

But Ukraine’s Defence Ministry tweeted late on Tuesday, “Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar - home to the largest salt mine in Europe.”

Ukraine said earlier its forces were still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory for months.