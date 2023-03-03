Ukraine’s Bakhmut is effectively surrounded, says Russian mercenary chief

MOSCOW – Russian troops and mercenaries were closing off the last access routes to the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Friday, on the cusp of Moscow’s first major victory in half a year after the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, said in a video published on Friday that the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was “practically surrounded” by his forces, and that Kyiv’s forces had only one road left out.

Reuters journalists west of the city saw Ukrainians digging new trenches for defensive positions there, while the commander of a Ukrainian drone unit inside the city for months said he had been ordered to withdraw.

Mr Prigozhin’s men have spearheaded the assault in eastern Ukraine for months, with Moscow regarding Bakhmut, which it calls by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, as a useful stepping stone to seize bigger cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Bakhmut, once known for its salt mines and sparkling wine, has seen the longest and bloodiest battle of the offensive.

Mr Prigozhin, wearing a military uniform in the video, called on Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut.

“Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut. Only one road is left (open to Ukrainian forces). The pincers are getting tighter,” he said.

Mr Prigozhin said his forces were increasingly fighting against old men and children rather than the professional Ukrainian army.

The video then showed what looked like three captured Ukrainians – an older man and two young boys – who looked frightened and asked to be allowed to go home.

They appeared to be talking in what looked like a choreographed appearance under extreme stress.

“They are fighting, but their life expectancy in Bakhmut is now very short, one day or two... Give them a chance to leave the city,” said Mr Prigozhin.

On Thursday, he released another video showing his fighters inside Bakhmut. Reuters geolocated the footage to the east of Bakhmut, around 2km from the city centre.

Ukraine has vowed to defend “fortress Bakhmut”, but it has faced Russian troops determined to seize the city, whose symbolic importance now outstrips its military significance.

Ukrainian officials said the fighting is becoming increasingly difficult, after Russia claimed several villages near Bakhmut in recent weeks.

Only around 4,500 people remain in the destroyed city, which had a population of about 70,000 before the conflict, Ukrainian officials said.

Mr Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio the situation was “critical”, with fighting going on “round the clock”.

“They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy,” he said.

“We need as much ammunition as possible. There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them.”

The commander of the Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut, Mr Robert Brovdi, who goes by the name “Madyar”, said in a video posted on social media that his unit has been ordered by the military to withdraw immediately from the city.

He said he has been fighting there for 110 days, and gave no reason for the order to leave. REUTERS, AFP