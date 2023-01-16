Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success

LONDON - In the twilight of the Soviet Union, Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin was languishing in prison for theft. Now as the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, he is vying for Mr Vladimir Putin’s favour by claiming a rare battlefield win in Ukraine.

His aim is to leverage the success that Wagner Group, his mercenary outfit, had this week in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the salt mining town of Soledar, a move that revives Russian plans to seize more of eastern Ukraine after multiple defeats.

Russia claimed victory on Friday, but Ukraine said on Saturday its troops were still battling to hold the town, though open source analysts said its forces had probably been pushed to its edge or out altogether.

Reuters could not immediately verify the situation.

Mr Prigozhin, 61, who is sanctioned in the West and casts himself as a ruthless patriot, posed in combat gear with his men in a salt mine beneath Soledar and said they had captured it alone.

The Kremlin praised the “absolutely heroic selfless actions” of those fighting in Soledar, but the defence ministry on Friday initially attributed victory to its own airborne units and missile and artillery forces.

Mr Prigozhin reacted with fury, saying Russian officials were not giving his forces due credit.

“They constantly try to steal victory... and talk about the presence of other unknown people just to belittle Wagner’s merits,” he complained.

Hours later, the defence ministry responded with a statement “clarifying” the situation which acknowledged that Wagner fighters, whose actions it hailed as “courageous”, had been the ones to storm the town.

Mr Prigozhin then moved quickly to start awarding his men with specially struck medals to commemorate the “taking of Soledar.”

Some commentators have said Mr Prigozhin could one day be made defence minister, but it is not fully clear how much influence the businessman from St Petersburg has gained with Mr Putin, who tends to balance factions with a strategy of divide and rule.

Mr Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, has hailed the shaven-headed mercenary chief as “a new hero.”

“Prigozhin has flaws too. But I won’t tell you about them. Because Prigozhin and Wagner are now Russia’s national treasure. They are becoming a symbol of victory,” Mr Markov wrote on his blog, saying they should be given more resources by the state.

Ms Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled RT channel and close to the Kremlin, thanked Mr Prigozhin for Soledar.