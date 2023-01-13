Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success

LONDON – In the twilight of the Soviet Union, Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin was languishing in prison for theft. Now, as the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, he is vying for Mr Vladimir Putin’s favour by claiming a rare battlefield win in Ukraine.

His aim is to leverage the success that Wagner Group, his mercenary outfit, had this week in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the salt mining town of Soledar, a move that revives Russian plans to seize more of eastern Ukraine after multiple defeats.

Russia claimed victory on Friday after Ukraine said its forces were holding on after a “hot” night of fighting.

Mr Prigozhin, 61, who is sanctioned in the West and casts himself as a ruthless patriot, has posed in combat gear with his men in a salt mine deep beneath Soledar and said they were fighting alone, an assertion contradicted by defence officials.

The Kremlin on Thursday spoke of the “absolutely heroic selfless actions” of those fighting in Soledar.

The defence ministry on Friday attributed victory to its airborne units, missile forces and “artillery of a grouping of Russian forces”.

Mr Prigozhin said Russian officials were not giving his forces their due credit.

“They constantly try to steal victory from the Wagner PMC (private military company) and talk about the presence of other unknown people just to belittle Wagner’s merits,” he complained.

Some commentators have said he could one day be made defence minister, but it is not fully clear how much influence the businessman from St Petersburg has gained with Mr Putin, who tends to balance factions with a strategy of divide and rule.

‘A new hero’

Prominent Putin supporters, some with access to the Russian leader, have contrasted Mr Prigozhin’s progress with what they say has been a less impressive performance by the regular military.

Mr Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, has hailed the shaven-headed mercenary chief as “a new hero”.

“Prigozhin has flaws, too, but I won’t tell you about them because Prigozhin and Wagner are now Russia’s national treasure. They are becoming a symbol of victory,” Mr Markov wrote on his blog, saying they should be given more resources by the state.

Ms Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled RT channel and close to the Kremlin, thanked Mr Prigozhin for Soledar.

Mr Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speech writer, suggested on his blog that Mr Prigozhin was manoeuvring in case Mr Putin removed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, 67, his long-standing ally.