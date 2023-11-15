Russian man gets six years for damaging army posters

MOSCOW - Russia on Tuesday sentenced a man to six years in prison for vandalising posters of Russian soldiers decorated as “heroes” for fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow has banned criticism of its invasion of its neighbour, and has punished thousands of citizens for denouncing its grinding offensive.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the man’s sentence had come into force after he was found guilty of “discrediting” the Russian army under a law used to stifle criticism and vandalism.

It did not name him, saying he is a 46-year-old “local” to the central city of Tolyatti, where the posters were damaged.

Rights group Memorial identified him as teacher Alexei Arbuzenko.

“The investigation and the court established that in 2022, the attacker repeatedly damaged posters depicting Russian servicemen who showed heroism in the special military operation,” the committee said, using Moscow’s terminology for its offensive.

It said he had “involved his minor son” in the act.

“The court sentenced the attacker to imprisonment for a period of six years, to be served in a general regime correctional colony.”

The local 69.ru news website in the Samara region published CCTV footage showing two people throwing something at a large billboard on a main road.