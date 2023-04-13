Russian jet escorts German aircraft over Baltic Sea, ministry says

Russia says it sent an Su-27 fighter jet to prevent a "violation of the state border”. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW - Russia said on Wednesday it dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

“On April 12, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the Baltic Sea detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said an Su-27 fighter jet was sent to “identify the air target and prevent the violation of the state border”.

“The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as an R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German Navy,” it added.

It did not cross the border, the ministry added.

It said the Russian jet carried out its flight “without... dangerously approaching” the aircraft. AFP

