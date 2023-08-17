Russian jailed for 10 years for setting fire to enlistment office

MOSCOW - A Russian court sentenced a young man to 10 years in jail for attempting to set a military registration office on fire, independent rights group OVD-Info said on Wednesday.

This is the latest in a series of convictions for attempted arson on military commissariats, which have increased since the partial mobilisation in September 2022.

Andrey Petrauskas, born in 1998, was convicted of committing a “terrorist act” for setting fire to an enlistment office.

The court said Petrauskas launched two Molotov cocktails at a commissariat in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk in October 2022, according to OVD-Info.

Beginning August, Russia’s Prosecutor’s Office said it would consider all incidents damaging military-related facilities as “terrorism” or “sabotage”.

Russian authorities accused Ukraine of inciting Russians to set fire to military recruitment offices, following a recent uptick in the number of arson attacks.

They said the increase was due to a campaign by phone from Ukraine usually targeting “elderly” Russians.

While there were some instances of scammed pensioners, other arsonists have said they acted to condemn the offensive in Ukraine and the partial mobilisation.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting the military operation in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Most high-profile opponents are either jailed or in exile. AFP