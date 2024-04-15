Russian, Iranian foreign ministers warn against further escalation in Middle East

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference following talks with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar in Moscow, Russia, March 6, 2024. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 12:47 AM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 12:46 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted on Sunday that escalation of the situation and "provocative acts" could boost tension in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was noted that a further escalation of tensions in the region and new, dangerous provocative actions could lead to a boost in tensions in the Middle East," the ministry said of a telephone call between the two ministers.

"Preventing such scenarios and removing their primary reasons must be a priority matter for the U.N. Security Council." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top