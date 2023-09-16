Russian-installed Crimea authorities to sell Ukrainian properties

Crimea's parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov celebrates switching to Moscow time in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/file photo
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

MOSCOW - Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Saturday they planned to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one belonging to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament, said the nationalised properties would be sold "soon" and the authorities had held the first eight auctions for the properties of Ukrainian business figures.

The sale contracts amounted to more than 815 million roubles (S$11.5 million), Mr Konstantinov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said in February that they had nationalised around 500 properties in Crimea including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures.

Crimea, internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been controlled by Moscow since 2014, when Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula, eight years before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russian-installed Crimea authorities to sell Ukrainian properties
Russia says fortifying annexed Crimean peninsula

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top