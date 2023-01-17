Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Ukraine's Soledar

Servicemen of Russia's Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet moving on an infantry fighting vehicle at an undisclosed location in Ukraine.
KYIV - Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said on Tuesday they were in control of Soledar, repeating their earlier claim about the salt-mining town where intense fighting has taken place.

“On the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian troops liberated Soledar,” they said in a post on Telegram.

Russia said on Friday its forces had taken control of Soledar.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said later that fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing. REUTERS

