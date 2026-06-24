Russian-held Sevastopol without power after Ukraine strikes, Moscow-installed governor says

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June 24 - Power was cut off in Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea after Ukraine attacked energy facilities there, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram.

The defence systems have downed nine drones over the city, Crimea's biggest, he said earlier on Wednesday.

Additionally, Russian shelling on the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed one person on Wednesday, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the latest strikes. REUTERS