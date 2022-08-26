Russian-held nuclear plant resumes electricity supply to Ukraine

KYIV (REUTERS) - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine on Friday (Aug 26) after one of its six reactors was reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a power line, Kyiv said earlier.

"The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is connected to the grid and is producing electricity for the needs of Ukraine," Energoatom said in a statement on Friday.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, took control of the nuclear plant in March, though it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians working for Energoatom.

The nuclear plant supplied more than 20 per cent of Ukraine's electricity needs before the war and its loss would pile new strain on the government, which is already bracing for a difficult wartime winter of potentially crippling energy shortages.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster when electricity the nuclear power plant was cut off for hours and he urged international bodies to act faster to force Russian troops to vacate the site.

Mr Zelensky said Russian shelling on Thursday had sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the Zaporozhzhia plant from the power grid. A Russian official said Ukraine was to blame.

Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, Mr Zelensky said, praising the Ukrainian technicians who operate the plant under the gaze of the Russian military.

"If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident," he said in a video address on Thursday evening.

"Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster... Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of a global radiation catastrophe," he said.

Residents in the capital Kyiv, some 556km to the northwest of the plant, expressed alarm at the situation.

"Of course everyone is afraid, the entire world is afraid. I really want the situation to become peaceful again," said businessman Volodymyr, 35, who declined to give his last name. "I want the power shortages to be overcome and additional facilities to be operational."

Mr Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in the occupied town of Enerhodar near the plant, blamed Ukrainian armed forces for Thursday's incident, saying they caused a fire in a forest near the plant.

"This was caused by the disconnection of power lines from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as a result of provocations by Zelensky's fighters," Mr Rogov wrote on Telegram.

"The disconnection itself was triggered by a fire and short circuit on the power lines."