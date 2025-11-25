Russian heating and power plant back on line after Ukrainian drone attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW - A heating and power plant in Russia's Moscow region has resumed operations after shutting down due to a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Monday.

The attack on Sunday on the facility in Shatura, a town of about 33,000, sparked a major blaze and cut heating for residents as night temperatures hovered around freezing. It marked one of Kyiv's most significant strikes to date on a power station deep inside Russia.

Vorobyov said authorities were still reconnecting apartment blocks and social facilities to the heating system, a process that will take several more hours.

In the fourth year of the deadliest European conflict since World War Two, Russia has been pummelling Ukraine's electricity and heat infrastructure while Kyiv has until now mostly focused on trying to knock out Russia's oil refineries, crude terminals and pipelines. REUTERS