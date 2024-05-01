Russian guided bombs kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, governor says

Local residents look at damage at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
May 01, 2024, 05:10 PM
May 01, 2024, 04:55 PM

KYIV - Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine with guided bombs on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding two others, the regional governor said.

The two people were killed when a car was struck in the village of Zolochiv, where a private home was also hit, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ten private residences were also damaged but no casualties reported in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The Kharkiv region has come under intense fire this spring as Russian forces attacked civilian and energy infrastructure, and Ukraine says its air defences are increasingly stretched more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kyiv needed "a significant acceleration" in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line. REUTERS

