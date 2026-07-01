Russian glide bombs kill two in Ukraine, regional governor says

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June 30 - Russian glide bombs killed two people and injured at least 15 in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces had deployed seven bombs over a 90-minute period in the city, a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Reuters Television footage showed emergency crews carrying the injured to safety and training hoses on blazing buildings.

A drone strike on a minibus on Monday in Zaporizhzhia killed two men and a woman. REUTERS