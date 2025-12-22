Top Russian general killed in Moscow car bomb, Ukraine special forces blamed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An investigator works at the scene where Lieutenant-General Fanil Sarvarov was reportedly killed with a car bomb in Moscow.

MOSCOW – A Russian general was killed with a car bomb in southern Moscow on Dec 22, Russian investigators said, adding that they suspected Ukrainian special services could have been behind the attack.

The bomb exploded under the Kia Sorento driven by Lieutenant-General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate, as he left a parking space at 6.55am (11.55am, Singapore time).

Russia’s State Investigative Committee said Lt-Gen Sarvarov died as a result of his injuries.

The investigators published a video showing the wrecked car, with blood visible on the driver’s seat.

The committee said one of the versions being investigated is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

This is the third time in the past 12 months that top Russian officers involved in the invasion of Ukraine have been killed in bomb attacks in Moscow.

In April, Major-General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operations directorate for Russia’s General Staff, was killed when a car bomb detonated outside an apartment building.

In December 2024, a device planted in a scooter outside a Moscow apartment building killed Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biological defence forces, and his assistant.

The assassination came a day after Ukraine’s SBU security service accused Lt-Gen Kirillov of ordering the “massive use” of banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops in the country’s east and south. REUTERS