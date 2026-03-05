Russian gas tanker sinks near Libya after explosions, maritime authority says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 4 - Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz (IMO number 9243148) sank near Libya's coast following explosions and a fire, Libya's maritime rescue agency said in an advisory on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

"A distress call was received on Tuesday evening, March 3, 2026, from the commercial tanker named Arctic Metagaz. Information indicates that the tanker experienced sudden explosions followed by a massive fire, which ultimately led to its complete sinking", the agency said in the note.

"The tanker has been confirmed to have completely sunk at the site of the incident. The wreckage lies in the maritime area between Libya and Malta (within the Libyan search and rescue zone) ...", the note said.

Russia's transport ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian naval drones were responsible for an attack on the Arctic Metagaz. REUTERS