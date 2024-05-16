Russian forces shell central Kharkiv, two injured, governor says

Smoke rises in the aftermath of a Russian strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024 in this still image taken from video. Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
May 16, 2024, 02:23 AM
Published
May 16, 2024, 02:23 AM

Russian forces shelled the central Shevchenkivsyi district of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Wednesday, injuring two people and damaging a five-storey building, the regional governor said.

Oleh Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the two men were being treated in hospital.

Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield reports.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian forces in recent weeks. Russian troops pushed their way across the border last week in northern parts of Kharkiv region and military officials say they have captured 12 villages. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top