Russia hits Ukrainian energy, defence targets; heavy fighting in east

KYIV/KHERSON - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country.

With the capital Kyiv seeing its first snow flurries of the winter, authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure of the nine-month-old war.

About 10 million people are without power, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Thursday evening video address, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million. He said authorities in some areas ordered forced emergency blackouts.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday its forces had used long-range weapons on Thursday to strike defence and industrial facilities, including “missile manufacturing facilities”.

Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours downed two Russian cruise missiles, five air-launched missiles and five Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, Ukraine’s military said.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter due to power and water shortages. One of the European Commission’s three vice presidents, Valdis Dombrovskis, arrived in Kyiv on Friday to discuss emergency EU financial support for Ukraine in the coming months.

Pope Francis reiterated that the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to help end the conflict.

“We must all be pacifists,” he told Italian daily La Stampa. “Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue.”

‘Torture chamber’

Investigators in areas of the Kherson region recaptured by Ukraine in a counter-offensive last week have uncovered 63 bodies bearing signs of torture after Russian forces left, Ukraine’s interior minister was quoted as saying.