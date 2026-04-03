Russian forces maintain day-long drone barrage of Ukraine's Kharkiv

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Interior of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

KHARKIV, Ukraine, April 3 - Russian forces maintained a day-long barrage of drone strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Thursday, injuring at least two people, local officials said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted reports on Telegram throughout the day and well into the evening, noting strikes in four city districts. One city official said there had been at least 20 impacts from drones.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported new explosions in the city after 2 a.m. (2300 GMT).

Terekhov said some of the strikes triggered fires and two people were injured in an evening attack, including an eight-year-old girl.

Reuters Television footage showed firefighters spraying water on a smouldering residence struck by a drone. Parts of the facade were badly damaged and furniture and fixtures in apartments were smashed.

Further south, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack damaged a high-rise apartment building and a local business. No injuries were reported.

Over the border in Russia's Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said 13 people were injured in a series of drone attacks, 11 of them in the village of Shebekino, just inside the border.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that air defence units had downed a Ukrainian drone which was heading for the capital well after midnight. Two other drones had been intercepted on Thursday. REUTERS