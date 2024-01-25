Russian forces enter key Ukraine town then pushed back, says mayor

KYIV - Russian forces entered the war-battered town of Avdiivka for the first time but were pushed back, its mayor told AFP on Jan 24, following months of fierce fighting for the industrial hub in east Ukraine.

Moscow in October launched a costly bid to wrest control of the town which has been on the front line of fighting between Ukraine and Russian-backed forces since 2014.

Kyiv has said its forces are holding out against Russia’s efforts to encircle the town that had an estimated pre-war population of some 32,000 people.

“Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered the southern part of the city of Avdiivka, but they were dislodged,” Avdiivka mayor Vitaliy Barabash said.

He declined to say when Russian forces entered Avdiivka or how long the forces had remained.