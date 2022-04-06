Russian forces control 60% of Rubizhne town in east Ukraine, says governor

Rescuers carry a woman out of debris after a military strike in the town of Rubizhne on April 6, 2022. PHOTOS: REUTERS
KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian forces have taken control of 60 per cent of the town of Rubizhne in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which has suffered heavy shelling across its territory for the past 24 hours, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday (April 6).

"Sixty per cent of Rubizhne is controlled by the Russians," Mr Gaidai said in an online post, accusing a former official of assisting the Russian forces by handing over information.

Mr Gaidai said Russian forces had carried out 81 mortar, artillery and rocket strikes across the region over the past day.

Reuters could not independently verify the information.

