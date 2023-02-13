Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

KYIV – Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the front lines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas.

As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut, still in Ukrainian hands amid a months-long battle.

The Ukrainian military on Monday reported heavy Russian shelling all along the front line and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said Russian troops had managed to advance 2km to the west in four days.

However, it did not say which part of the long front line, encompassing several Ukrainian regions in the south and east, had moved.

“The Russian servicemen broke the enemy’s resistance and advanced several kilometres deeper into its echeloned defence,” it added.

Ukraine’s military said that over the past day, its forces had repelled a number of attacks near Bakhmut, which sits in the Donetsk region, as well as assaults in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group, on Sunday said the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of Bakhmut.

Wagner has for months spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut, making small but steady gains.

Bakhmut is a major objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and months of Russian shelling has left much of it in ruins.

The Donetsk region is partially occupied by Russia and Moscow wants to occupy it fully. However, neither side has made a decisive gain for weeks.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops held their defence along the front line in Donetsk and in some areas have managed to regain previously lost positions.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.

With Ukraine desperate for more weapons and munitions to turn the tide of the war, defence ministers from several Nato countries allied to Kyiv were due to meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss possible further military aid.

Russia is widely thought to be planning a major new offensive, and Ukraine says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter this and to recapture lost territory.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, saying its neighbour posed a security threat.

Kyiv and the West say the action was nothing more than a land grab.