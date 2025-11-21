Ukraine’s military dismisses Russia’s claim that it has captured city of Kupiansk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV – Ukraine’s military on Nov 20 dismissed statements by the chief of Russia’s general staff that Moscow’s forces had seized the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and controlled large sections of the towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

“The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces hereby announces that Kupiansk is under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces,” the Ukrainian general staff said, in a late evening bulletin.

“Also untrue are statements suggesting that 80 per cent of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, has been captured, and 70 per cent of the city of Pokrovsk.”

Earlier, Russian General Valery Gerasimov had reportedly told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had taken control of the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk.

Russia’s leader had visited the command post of the Russian forces’ “west” grouping, where he had met with Gen Gerasimov and top military brass, the Kremlin said.

It said Mr Putin had been briefed on the situation in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as well as around Kupiansk, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“Units of the ‘west’ grouping have liberated the city of Kupiansk and are continuing to destroy Ukrainian armed forces units surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River,” Gen Gerasimov told the Russian leader.

