Russian forces attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in east: UK intelligence

A convoy of pro-Russian troops outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on March 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian forces are attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's Defence Ministry said on Sunday (March 13).

"Russian forces advancing from Crimea are attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odessa,"the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Russian troops have destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Sunday. 

