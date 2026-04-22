Russian drones strike Ukraine's Odesa port, kill railway worker in south, deputy PM says

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April 22 - Russian drones attacked infrastructure in Ukraine's Black Sea Odesa port overnight, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Wednesday.

Berths, warehouses, railway infrastructure and port operators' facilities were damaged in the assault, Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

The hold of a cargo ship was also hit, causing a fire Ukraine's seaports authority said.

According to preliminary information no one was hurt in the attack, and the port was still operating, the authority said on Telegram.

Russia has repeatedly targeted maritime export routes more than four years after its invasion of Ukraine, striking ports vital to foreign trade and the wartime economy.

Kuleba said a Russian drone attack at a sorting yard at the Zaporizhzhia-Live station in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed an assistant train driver. The train driver was hospitalised, he added.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 215 drones at the country since 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday, and 189 had been downed or neutralised. REUTERS