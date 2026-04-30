Russian drones strike Ukraine's Odesa overnight, wounding 18, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

April 30 - Russian drones attacked Ukraine's southern city of Odesa overnight, for the second time this week, wounding at least 18 people and damaging residential buildings, officials said on Thursday.

The strikes caused the worst damage in the central Prymorskyi district, where high-rise and five-storey residential buildings were damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration. The attacks triggered large fires in upper floors and on a roof, which have since been contained, Lysak said on Telegram.

Emergency services said the number of injured could still change.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port and a focal point for Ukrainian exports, has been a repeated target of Russian attacks during more than four years of Russia's war.

Fourteen people were injured in an attack on Monday.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched one ballistic missile and 206 drones at the country since 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday , of which 172 drones were downed or neutralised. One missile and 32 drones hit at 22 locations, it added.

Lysak said a 17-year-old boy was among the injured and two of the wounded were in intensive care in a serious condition.

He added that a kindergarten building was substantially damaged, and reported damage to a shopping centre, a hotel and administrative premises.

He posted photos of a fire raging in a building with its upper floor damaged, and flames and heavy smoke billowing from a high-rise building.

Dozens of buses and cars have been destroyed or damaged at several parking areas, he added.

In another district, strikes were recorded at infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings and a garage cooperative, he said. REUTERS