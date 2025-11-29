Russian drones, missiles kill one, injure 11 in Kyiv, cause damage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian drones and missiles attacked districts of Kyiv early on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 11, officials said, with explosions and falling drone debris triggering fires.

It was the second attack on the Ukrainian capital over four days. Seven people died on Tuesday, when Russian forces launched a barrage of drones and missiles.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said there had been strikes at six locations on Saturday, with apartment buildings and other dwellings hit in the city of 3 million.

The military administration said the body of one resident was recovered from rubble at an apartment building that had been set ablaze. A child was rescued from the same building.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had also triggered a fire in the lower floors of a high-rise apartment block west of the city centre. Another fire broke out and was quickly brought under control in a central district.

A new air raid alert for incoming drones was issued in the capital after 5 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Pictures posted online showed at least one apartment building on fire and emergency crews working alongside damaged buildings and in streets littered with debris. REUTERS