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Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, authorities say

Sept 9 - Russian drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the southern region of Odesa, killing two people, and attacked the country's capital Kyiv overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

Two civilians near the Starokozache crossing were killed and three others injured in the attack, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Passengers and vehicle traffic was temporarily halted across the border after the attack, which caused a major fire, officials said.

Russia also attacked Kyiv overnight, causing fires but no casualties, emergency services said in a Telegram post.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a Russian drone strike on a 16-storey building early on Wednesday, saying emergency responders were heading to the site.

Moscow resumed its near-constant air attacks on Kyiv on Tuesday after a brief halt during the visit of U.S. peace negotiators. Officials said five people were killed in the capital. REUTERS