Russian drones hit residential building in Odesa, one dead, three hurt, governor says

Updated
Feb 24, 2024, 06:51 AM
Published
Feb 24, 2024, 04:51 AM

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday for the second night running, hitting a residential building, killing one person and injuring three, the regional governor said.

Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the body of a man had been recovered from under rubble. Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We have no certainty about the information from neighbouring residents and therefore can't be sure," Kiper told national television.

"So the search and clearing operation will continue until the last brick is removed to make sure no one is left there."

Pictures posted online showed flames reaching skyward from a number of buildings. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top