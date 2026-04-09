Russian drones damage substation in Odesa region, Ukrainian officials say

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April 8 - Russian drones damaged a power substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces repeatedly attacked areas in regions farther east, killing one and injuring at least eight people.

The governor of Odesa Region, Oleh Kiper, said on Telegram that emergency services remained at the site of the attack. He said no injuries had been recorded.

DTEK, a large private energy company, said one of its substations had been damaged and crews were awaiting word that it was safe to begin repairs. DTEK said the region had been under Russian attack "almost round the clock".

Energy infrastructure has been under attack in Ukraine for many months. The Black Sea port of Odesa, vital to many Ukrainian exports, and areas in the surrounding region, have been frequent targets of the Russian military in four years of conflict.

The governor of southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said an overnight strike by Russian glide bombs killed a man in a village outside the region's main town, also called Zaporizhzhia. Two women were injured.

The governor of adjacent Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Ganzha, said Russian drones and artillery had attacked a string of towns nearly 40 times throughout the day. At least three people were injured.

Officials also reported injuries from drone attacks in Sloviansk, near the front line in eastern Donetsk region, and in Kherson Region in the south and Sumy Region on the border with Russia. REUTERS