Russian drones attack Ukraine’s capital, set central district hotel on fire

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People taking shelter at a metro station in Kyiv, during a July 1 drone and missile attack by Russia on Ukraine’s capital.

KYIV - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on July 1, triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving debris scattered in two city districts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard.

Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building.

Klitschko said emergency services had been dispatched to the site.

Another witness said explosions had been heard in the capital's western districts.

Klitschko said drone fragments had hit the ground in the city centre and in a northeastern suburb.

Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin. REUTERS