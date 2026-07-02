Russian drones attack Ukraine’s capital, set central district hotel on fire
- Russian drones attacked Kyiv on July 1, causing a hotel fire on central Shevchenko Boulevard and debris in two districts.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed emergency services were responding and reported drone fragments found in the city centre and northeast suburb.
- Residents sought shelter in underground stations as President Zelensky cut short his Dublin visit, warning of a likely overnight attack based on intelligence.
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KYIV - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on July 1, triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving debris scattered in two city districts.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard.
Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building.
Klitschko said emergency services had been dispatched to the site.
Another witness said explosions had been heard in the capital's western districts.
Klitschko said drone fragments had hit the ground in the city centre and in a northeastern suburb.
Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.
President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin. REUTERS