Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Sumy injures at least seven, governor says

Dec 8 - At least seven people were injured when Russian drones struck an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Monday.

The Sumy region, which borders Russia, has faced near-daily shelling and drone attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a war now nearing its fourth year.

Hryhorov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that those injured had been taken to hospital, where two of them were admitted. The others received treatment and were discharged.

The multi-storey building sustained extensive damage, Hryhorov said, adding that some residents managed to reach the basement after air-raid warnings while emergency crews rescued others from upper floors.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about the attack.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian. REUTERS