Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 11, target passenger train

A war crimes prosecutor and a police officer working at the scene of a Russian drone attack on a passenger train in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Jan 27.

KYIV – Russian forces killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens in attacks across Ukraine that included a drone strike on a passenger train on Jan 27 in which four people died, the authorities said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the train attacked in the Kharkiv region was carrying more than 200 passengers.

“There is not and cannot be any military justification for killing civilians in a train carriage,” Mr Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that two people were also wounded in the attack.

Prosecutors posted images of the smouldering carriage on social media.

Mr Zelensky said the latest bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war.

“Every such Russian strike erodes the diplomacy that is still ongoing and undermines the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war,” he wrote on social media.

A barrage of more than 50 Russian drones killed three people and wounded more than 30 people in the southern city of Odesa, regional officials said.

The Black Sea city key for Ukrainian exports has been routinely pummelled by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said a woman, 39 weeks pregnant, and two girls were among the wounded.

Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said Russian forces had inflicted “enormous” damage on one of its facilities in the Odesa region.

Mr Kiper said dozens of residential buildings, a church, a kindergarten and schools had been damaged in the attacks.

A married couple aged 45 and 48 were killed in Sloviansk in the eastern Donetsk region, a key prize for the Kremlin.

Their 20-year-old son survived the attack in the region that the Kremlin claims to have annexed, local prosecutors said.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, a 58-year-old man was killed in a drone attack.

A 72-year-old woman was killed in her home by Russian shelling in the southern Kherson region.

Russian drone and missile attacks have knocked out power, lighting and heat to millions of Ukrainians across the country.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 165 attack drones overnight, and officials said an infrastructure facility in the western Lviv region was hit.

State gas company Naftogaz said the attack had left one of its facilities on fire in western Ukraine, describing it as the fifth attack of its kind in January.

Russian forces are slowly advancing across the front.

The Russian defence ministry announced on Jan 27 it had captured two more villages in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. AFP