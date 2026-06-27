Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

June 26 - A Russian drone strike on Friday killed two passengers aboard a minibus in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Hanzha, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 12 people, including two children, were injured in the strike in Nikopol.

The town, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Mikhail Fedorov, governor of adjacent Zaporizhzhia region, said Russian forces had been launching strikes throughout the day on districts of the region's main city, also called Zaporizhzhia.

There were no reports of casualties.

Reuters could not verify independent accounts from either side. REUTERS