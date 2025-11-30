Russian drone strike kills one, wounds 11 near Kyiv: Regional governor

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People look at a residential building on fire following a Russian drone attack on the city of Vyshhorod, in the Kyiv region early on Nov 30.

KYIV - A Russian drone attack has killed one person and wounded 11 on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, the regional governor said on Nov 30 .

Mr Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kyiv regional governor, reported “another enemy drone attack” and said rescuers were evacuating residents of a high-rise building and firefighting was ongoing.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack on Vyshgorod, one person was killed and 11 were wounded. Among them is one child,” Mr Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

The latest attack follows a Russian drone and missile attack on the night of Nov 28 that killed three people and left hundreds of thousands across Ukraine without power.

A team of Ukrainian negotiators was headed to the United States on Nov 29 for talks on a US plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Washington’s original proposal – drafted without input from Ukraine’s European allies – would have seen Kyiv withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the United States de facto recognise the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.

The United States pared back the initial draft following criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

Mr Zelensky is due to visit Paris on Dec 1 for talks with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, according to a French official. AFP